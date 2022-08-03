Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a s…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tod…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds W at …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecas…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 64F. Winds ESE …
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though …