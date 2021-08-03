The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. I…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, the forecast is sho…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstor…
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very ho…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm …