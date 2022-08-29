Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.