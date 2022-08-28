Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like…
This evening in Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Waterlo…
This evening in Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizz…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty wi…
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.