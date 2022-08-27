The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day to…
This evening in Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Waterlo…
This evening in Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. …
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will …
Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizz…