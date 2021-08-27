The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
