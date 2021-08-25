The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 t…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings o…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Wa…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for …