Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.