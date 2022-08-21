Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
