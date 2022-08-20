It will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
