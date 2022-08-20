 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News