The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lookin…
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Potential for severe thunderstor…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…