Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.