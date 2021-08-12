The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast br…
This evening in Waterloo: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunda…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lookin…
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Potential for severe thunderstor…