Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.