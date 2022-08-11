Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.