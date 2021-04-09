Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
