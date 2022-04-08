 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

