Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

