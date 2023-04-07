Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
