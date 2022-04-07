Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa Monday, but a cold front will bring rain back to the state Tuesday and Tuesday night
Enjoy the break from the rain for now, because more showers are not that far away. See how temperatures will vary across Iowa and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 36F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures …