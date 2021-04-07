Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.