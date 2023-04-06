Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
