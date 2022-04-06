 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

