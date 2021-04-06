Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to rea…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
This evening in Waterloo: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 60F. Winds SSW…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degree…