Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until WED 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
