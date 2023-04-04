Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
