It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Windy and clear early. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds later at night. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to rea…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…