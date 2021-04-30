Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
