Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.