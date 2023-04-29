Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
