Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
