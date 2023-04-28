It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
