Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.