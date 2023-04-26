Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.