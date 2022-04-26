Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
