Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
