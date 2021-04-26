 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News