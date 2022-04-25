 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

