Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Monday's winds co…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 37F. WSW wind…
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. The …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 5…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperature…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecast…
Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will se…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees t…