Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
