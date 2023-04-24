Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.