Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.