Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Monday's winds co…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 37F. WSW wind…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperature…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. The …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecast…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 5…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Wate…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo …