Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Saturday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night and some could be severe, especially in western and central Iowa. The threat will continu…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …