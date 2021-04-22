Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Monday's winds co…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 37F. WSW wind…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperature…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorrow. The …
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecast…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Wate…