Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
