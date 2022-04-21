Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
