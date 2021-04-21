Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.