Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 11:00 PM CDT until THU 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.