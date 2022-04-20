Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
