Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.