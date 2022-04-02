Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
