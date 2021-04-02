Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
